The Green Bay Packers signed former Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Gerhard de Beer to their practice squad Tuesday afternoon.
#Packers sign T Gerhard de Beer to the practice squad📰: https://t.co/g3EB3PUJYC pic.twitter.com/dy8hA9bot2— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 27, 2018
The 6-foot-6, 312-pound tackle signed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in 2018 after going undrafted.
Originally from South Africa, de Beer signed with Arizona in 2013 and was going to throw discus on the track and field team. He joined the football program without any playing experience.
He started his football career as a tight end, but added weight to his frame to play on the offensive line. De Beer is the second UA offensive lineman from last year's Wildcats to be released from an NFL team this season, following Jacob Alsadek, who was released by both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
De Beer will wear No. 72 for Green Bay. The Packers are third in the NFC North Division at 4-6. They'll host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m.