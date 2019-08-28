Former Arizona Wildcat Reggie Gilbert is on the move for the first time in his NFL career after the Green Bay Packers traded the defensive end to the Detroit Lions for a seventh-round draft pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Trade: Packers are dealing LB Reggie Gilbert to the Titans for a seventh-round pick, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2019
Gilbert, a 6-foot-3-inch, 261-pound undrafted free agent from Laveen, Arizona, played for the Green Bay Packers between the 2017 and '19 seasons. In 18 appearances with the Packers, Gilbert recorded 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Gilbert will join Tennessee, who is coached by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, and the Titans run a similar 3-3-5 defense to the scheme Gilbert was a part of at the UA. Titans currently have DaQuan Jones and Jurrell Casey penciled in as the starters with Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson as reserves.
Titans will open up the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.