Greg Hansen: Grant Gunnell steps into the spotlight during a year of QB turnover in the Pac-12

Grant Gunnell was named one of Arizona’s season captains this week, which is newsworthy inasmuch as no sophomore QB in 120 years of Arizona football had been so honored.

It prompts this question: Is Gunnell the long-awaited QB — the transformational player Arizona has sought for 120 years, its first all-conference first-team quarterback since Bruce Hill in 1975?

Who knows? Gunnell has started three games. The Wildcats lost two by scores of 34-6 and 35-7.

There is no authoritative indication that Gunnell will be the game-changing QB the Wildcats have sought for more than a century. Have you forgotten the rise and fall of Khalil Tate? And remember this: Nick Foles was an Arizona senior captain in 2011 when the Wildcats went on a 1-8 streak, costing Mike Stoops his job. And Foles is the standard by which Wildcat QBs before and after him are judged.

In Gunnell’s behalf, the race to be the Pac-12’s first-team quarterback is more wide open than ever. I mean, do you even remember who the first-team QB was in 2019? It was Utah’s lightly celebrated Tyler Huntley.

Really.