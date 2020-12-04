Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Kevin Sumlin's losing streak, Sean Harris' lookalike — and Saturday's winner

Hankwitz, now 73 and the defensive coordinator at Northwestern, is believed to be the longest-tenured active assistant coach in college football. Now in his 51st season, he has coached 607 games — which included a 1973-76 stint on Jim Young’s Arizona staff and the 2003 collapse under John Mackovic. When Mackovic was fired in midseason, Hankwitz was the UA’s head coach for seven games. He was CU’s interim head coach for one game in 2005.

Between his terms at Arizona and Colorado, Hankwitz has coached all over the map: Kansas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Western Michigan and Sumlin’s alma mater, Purdue.

Dear Mr. Football: Who is likely to be the best player on the field Saturday at Arizona Stadium?

A: Colorado senior linebacker Nate Landman is probably the top linebacker in the Pac-12 and a strong possibility to become a first-team All-American. He made a combined 250 tackles over the last two seasons, which is rare territory: In the Pac-12 years, Arizona’s only players to exceed 250 tackles in two seasons were linebackers Ricky Hunley, Byron Evans and Marcus Bell.

Here’s the kicker about Landman: No team had a better inside link to recruit him than Arizona.