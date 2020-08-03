Greg Hansen: Pac-12 players' manifesto could prove to be start of needed overhaul

But college athletic departments should seriously consider guaranteeing athletic scholarships beyond a four-year eligibility period. They should create extended insurance coverage beyond a young man’s final college football game, and they should obviously allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness — as soon as possible.

If UA All-American point guard Aari McDonald is offered $10,000 to do TV commercials for Hughes Federal Credit Union, there should be immediate clearance.

And there should be no hesitation to extend and guarantee the scholarship of a football player who opts not to play the 2020 season over fears that it will not be safe.

There is no “best for everyone” in this situation. Each player must make his own decision. And each school must do the right thing and respect the rights of the football players who wish not to put themselves in harm’s way.

I fear that the value of a traditional college degree is going to get lost in this maneuver by the Pac-12 football players to get a louder voice and more benefits. Yet some of their demands are no-brainers.