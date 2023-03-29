Why settle for one Gronkowski for your spring football game when you can have two?

Arizona announced Wednesday that the captains for the April 15 spring game will be Rob Gronkowski and his brother Chris.

Both Gronkowski boys played for the Wildcats during the Mike Stoops era.

Rob went on to become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Chris, a fullback, played in the league for three seasons before moving onto other endeavors, including becoming the owner and CEO of Ice Shaker.

UA coach Jedd Fisch made Rob Gronkowski part of the program again in 2021 when he served as a spring-game captain along with former Wildcat and fellow New England Patriots alum Tedy Bruschi.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time after the '21 season. He caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games, adding 98 grabs for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in postseason play.