'Gronk,' Nick Foles lead list of ex-Wildcats, locals on NFL rosters

He said it: “It’s not easy when you’re competitive, and one person has to get named the starter. But Nick ended his conversation with me when I told him what we’re gonna do — ‘Can I call Mitch and congratulate him?’ And if that doesn’t speak to who he is as a human being, I think there is some realness that you all need to understand what kind of guy he is.” — Bears coach Matt Nagy

Week 1 matchup: at Lions, 10 a.m. Sunday (Ch. 11)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

The rundown: “Gronk” is back in the NFL after a year off, and he has a new home. Gronkowski will team up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay on a roster that includes O.J. Howard, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the newly-added Leonard Fournette. The last catch Gronkowski made in the NFL was arguably the biggest of his career. His 29-yard catch near the goal line set up the Patriots’ game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII. Maybe now that he’s in “Tom-pa Bay,” the former Wildcat and Brady can recreate the magic they had in New England.