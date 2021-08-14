Gunner Cruz flashes late as Arizona QB battle continues; injuries mounting at DT

Day 8 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Saturday morning’s practice:
* The quarterback play continued to be uneven. More shots were taken downfield but not many were completed. The best connection came on a corner route from Gunner Cruz to BJ Casteel, who adjusted to the slightly underthrown ball to make an acrobatic grab near the right pylon.
* Although far from perfect, Cruz probably had the best day among the three combatants. His best work came in the final 11-on-11 segment, including a bootleg pass to Dorian Singer and a quick-game ball to Michael Wiley. Three of Cruz’s passes were dropped during that period.
* Good teaching moment when the offense was backed up at its 2-yard line: Will Plummer held the ball too long, prompting a reminder from Jedd Fisch that that can lead to holding in the end zone – which is a safety.
* RJ Edwards and Malik Reed did record a safety on a running play. Edwards, a walk-on linebacker, also had a good rush that forced Leif Magnuson to hold him.
* Jordan McCloud appears to be running third in the QB competition. He had some ball-security issues, including a bobbled exchange and a fumble that he ended up recovering.
* Freshman tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. continues to impress. He runs smoothly and has a good feel for when to bounce outside.
* Young defensive end Jason Harris had a nice rep in 11-on-11, shoving tackle Woody Jean into the backfield to disrupt a running play. The challenge for Harris, who’s listed at 6-7, is to consistently play with leverage.
* Several players registered sacks in 11-on-11 play, including Rashie Hodge Jr. and Alex Navarro-Silva. Jalen Harris shared shacks with Nahe Sulunga and Christian Young.
* Linebacker Treshaun Hayward got more time with the ones than in any previous practice. He’ll likely rotate with fellow transfer Jerry Roberts at middle ’backer.
* Defensive coordinator Don Brown did not seem happy with the linebackers and defensive backs, ripping into them for several minutes after practice.
* Injuries continue to pile up at defensive tackle, with Dion Wilson Jr. the latest to join the infirmary. Wilson got banged up Saturday. Kyon Barrs, Trevon Mason and Paris Shand already were out. On the bright side, Shontrail Key returned after missing Friday and Leevel Tatum III, who’s been out most of camp, participated in drills.
* Other players who did not participate or worked on the side included defensive ends JB Brown and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa and cornerback McKenzie Barnes.
* Fisch pitted the offense vs. the defense in a series of one-on-ones. The offense won the competition on the last play in a battle of graduate assistants.
* Practice was moved to Arizona Stadium because of overnight rain. With the band practicing outside and the cheer squad making an appearance, it feels like football season is around the corner. The Wildcats will scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
