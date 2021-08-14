Gunner Cruz flashes late as Arizona QB battle continues; injuries mounting at DT

Day 8 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Saturday morning’s practice:

* The quarterback play continued to be uneven. More shots were taken downfield but not many were completed. The best connection came on a corner route from Gunner Cruz to BJ Casteel, who adjusted to the slightly underthrown ball to make an acrobatic grab near the right pylon.

* Although far from perfect, Cruz probably had the best day among the three combatants. His best work came in the final 11-on-11 segment, including a bootleg pass to Dorian Singer and a quick-game ball to Michael Wiley. Three of Cruz’s passes were dropped during that period.

* Good teaching moment when the offense was backed up at its 2-yard line: Will Plummer held the ball too long, prompting a reminder from Jedd Fisch that that can lead to holding in the end zone – which is a safety.

* RJ Edwards and Malik Reed did record a safety on a running play. Edwards, a walk-on linebacker, also had a good rush that forced Leif Magnuson to hold him.