Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has made the cover of Sports Illustrated — and the magazine is making a bold prediction.
"He's the Nation's Best QB (Hand Him the Heisman)," the cover headline reads. Tate made one of four regional SI covers as part of the magazine's college football preview.
Tate is believed to be the first active UA football player to make the SI cover since 1994, when the magazine predicted Arizona would win the national championship with its famous "Rock Solid" cover.
SI also also picks Arizona 19th in its season poll, saying that new coach Kevin Summlin "has one of the nation's most electric offenses, but he'll need a lot more than highlight-reel moments to succeed." The Wildcats are listed one spot ahead of Houston, who they play in Week 2.
There are four covers for this year’s @SInow college football preview. This one features Arizona QB Khalil Tate, the most electrifying man in the desert. (It’s also @RossDellenger’s debut on an SI cover, so now I have to smash him in the face with a cream pie.) pic.twitter.com/kdCJp5XQPd
Tate burst into the college football consciousness as a sophomore, leading the Wildcats to a bowl game while setting NCAA and Pac-12 records. Rich Rodriguez was fired, however, and Sumlin is installing a new offense.
. . . millions are being spent SMS messaging campaigns. Mobile marketing is becoming increasingly integral advertising tool for small businesses to find new and exciting ways to reach current and potential customers.
What if I told you Pinterest has over 70 million users who are more than willing to share your brand and products for you? Intrigued? It’s easier than breaking a sweat in the summer. By creating a business page within Pinterest, you get a pin board to post products/inventory and also gain ac…