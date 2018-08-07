Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has made the cover of Sports Illustrated — and the magazine is making a bold prediction. 

"He's the Nation's Best QB (Hand Him the Heisman)," the cover headline reads. Tate made one of four regional SI covers as part of the magazine's college football preview. 

Tate is believed to be the first active UA football player to make the SI cover since 1994, when the magazine predicted Arizona would win the national championship with its famous "Rock Solid" cover.

SI also also picks Arizona 19th in its season poll, saying that new coach Kevin Summlin "has one of the nation's most electric offenses, but he'll need a lot more than highlight-reel moments to succeed." The Wildcats are listed one spot ahead of Houston, who they play in Week 2. 

Tate burst into the college football consciousness as a sophomore, leading the Wildcats to a bowl game while setting NCAA and Pac-12 records. Rich Rodriguez was fired, however, and Sumlin is installing a new offense.

Arizona opens its season Sept. 1 against BYU. 

