 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen's Territorial Cup Countdown, No. 4: Wildcats started 'Streak' in '82
Hansen’s Territorial Cup Countdown, No. 4:

Hansen's Territorial Cup Countdown, No. 4: Wildcats started 'Streak' in '82

UA receiver Brad Anderson runs away to a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 1982 win over ASU.

 Xavier Gallegos, Tucson Citizen 1982

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 4.

Date: Nov. 27, 1982

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson

Score: Arizona 28, ASU 18

What went down: The No. 6 Sun Devils, 8-1-1, needed to beat 5-4-1 Arizona to go to the Rose Bowl. But the Wildcats burst to a 28-0 lead, keyed by two safeties from on-rushing lineman Joe Drake, in front of the largest crowd in UA history, 58,515. The win began “The Streak,” an 8-0-1 run of success against ASU.

UA quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe drops back to pass during the 1982 game.

UA placekicker Max Zendejas celebrates a score.

It was a full house when the Wildcats hosted ASU in 1982.

UA players celebrate the Wildcats’ 1982 upset win over ASU.

A UA receiver catches a pass during the UA-ASU football game.

A despondent Sun Devil buries his head in the turf during Arizona’s upset win over ASU in 1982.

Sun Devils fans annoy the woman at far right during the 1982 rivalry game between the schools.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News