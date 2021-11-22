Hansen's Territorial Cup Countdown, No. 4: Wildcats started 'Streak' in '82

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 4.
Date: Nov. 27, 1982
Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson
Score: Arizona 28, ASU 18
What went down: The No. 6 Sun Devils, 8-1-1, needed to beat 5-4-1 Arizona to go to the Rose Bowl. But the Wildcats burst to a 28-0 lead, keyed by two safeties from on-rushing lineman Joe Drake, in front of the largest crowd in UA history, 58,515. The win began “The Streak,” an 8-0-1 run of success against ASU.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Greg Hansen
Columnist
Greg graduated from Utah State, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.