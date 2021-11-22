Hansen's Territorial Cup Countdown, No. 4: Wildcats started 'Streak' in '82

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 4.

What went down: The No. 6 Sun Devils, 8-1-1, needed to beat 5-4-1 Arizona to go to the Rose Bowl. But the Wildcats burst to a 28-0 lead, keyed by two safeties from on-rushing lineman Joe Drake, in front of the largest crowd in UA history, 58,515. The win began “The Streak,” an 8-0-1 run of success against ASU.