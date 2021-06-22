Hawaii OL Jonah Savaiinaea commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class

Arizona's latest addition to its 2022 football recruiting class comes from the re-established Polynesian pipeline.

Jonah Savaiinaea, a 6-foot-3-inch, 330-pound three-star offensive lineman from Honolulu, verbally committed to the Wildcats on his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon. He selected the UA over Arizona State, San Diego State, Central Florida and Hawaii, among others.

Savaiinaea, who recently visited Arizona, is entering his senior year at St. Louis High School in Hawaii, but is a native of American Samoa. Savaiinaea's commitment marked the first time a player from Hawaii or American Samoa joined the Wildcats since Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa in 2019.

Recruiting the Polynesian community was an important — and well-known — principle of the Dick Tomey era at Arizona. UA tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, who recruited Savaiinaea, said recruiting Polynesian players to Tucson is "a big-time emphasis just in terms of where we want to put our footprint."