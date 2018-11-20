Catching up

Receiver Shawn Poindexter has two TD receptions in each of his past four games and 10 for the season. He needs two more to set the Arizona single-season record.

MOST TD RECEPTIONS, SEASON

Austin Hill, 2012, 11

Juron Criner, 2011, 11

Juron Criner, 2010, 11

Mike Thomas, 2007, 11

Theopolis Bell, 1974, 11

Shawn Poindexter, 2018, 10

Rob Gronkowski, 2008, 10

Keith Hartwig, 1976, 10