Here are 5 ways Arizona can upset the experts, make push in Pac-12 this season

Editor’s note: The Star is highlighting the best players, biggest questions and most interesting facts about the Arizona Wildcats, who open their season Nov. 7 at Utah.

Arizona is one week away from kicking off its first — and hopefully last — football season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Wildcats embark on their seven-game, conference-only schedule, there are a couple things you need to know.

First, the opponents on Arizona’s schedule are only Pac-12 South teams. The team plays one “crossover” game, against, Washington, on Nov. 21. A second crossover game, scheduled for Dec. 19, will be announced at a later date.

Secondly, the UA wasn’t just voted to finish last in the Pac-12 South, it received the least amount of votes in the entire conference. When you lose three multi-year starters from a defensive unit that ranked among the worst in the Pac-12, and when you’ve lost seven games in a row, there isn’t a ton of buzz around the program.

The only way to bring the excitement back is to win. Here’s how the Wildcats can shock the experts:

Paul Rhoads gets the most out of a thin defense