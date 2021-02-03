 Skip to main content
Here's a complete look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

Arizona put the finishing touches on its 2021 football recruiting during National Signing Day on Wednesday. 

The Wildcats signed a number of high school commits, transfers and preferred walk-ons in the first recruiting class of the Jedd Fisch era. 

Here's a look at scholarship players joining Arizona this season: 

Isaiah Rutherford

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Sacramento (Jesuit/Notre Dame)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Jason Harris

Jason Harris

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-7

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz. (Higley/Colorado)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Jordan McCloud

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Tampa, Fla. (Plant/South Florida)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Western Michigan's Treshaun Hayward (23) runs into Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Lansing.

Treshaun Hayward

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline/Western Michigan)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker (6) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.

Stevie Rocker

Position: Running back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Tucson (Canyon del Oro)

Also considered: Cal, Nevada, BYU

Status: Signed

Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz in action against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Gunner Cruz

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-5

Weight: 217 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Queen Creek, Ariz. (Casteel/Washington State)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Northwestern's Drake Anderson (6) rushes against Michigan State's Xavier Henderson, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Drake Anderson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler/Northwestern)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Gunner Maldonado

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler/Northwestern)

Also considered: NAU, Tulane, Washington State, BYU

Status: Signed

Jackson Bailey

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)

Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)

Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana Lafatyette, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern

Status: Signed

San Clemente two-way star James Bohls committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. 

James Bohls

Position: Running back

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)

Also considered: Colorado State, Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

Status: Signed

Strong safety Kolbe Cage (8) makes a play during a 2018 game for Holy Cross High School in New Orleans. He played his first game of tackle football when he was 4 years old.

Kolbe Cage

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)

Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern

Status: Signed

Isaiah Taylor

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) 

Also considered: Minnesota, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Florida International, Air Force, Missouri, Syracuse, Maryland

Status: Signed

Kevon Garcia

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)

Also considered: Houston Baptist

Status: Signed

Javione Carr

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Sam Houston)

Also considered: Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, North Texas, Tulane, Northwestern, UTSA

Status: Signed

DJ Fryar 

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington (Steilacoomn)

Also considered: Boise State, Air Force, Army, Navy, Fresno State, Nevada, Washington State

Status: Signed

Dalton Johnson

Position: Safety

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)

Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist

Status: Signed

Matthew "Mojo" Weerts

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 217 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia)

Also considered: Boise State, Wyoming, Toledo, Southern Illinois, Navy, Ball State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Indiana State, North Dakota State

Status: Signed

Future Arizona Wildcat JT Hand, right, grew up a fan of the UA. His father Bryan, left, was a “Desert Swarm”-era offensive lineman.

JT Hand

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 285 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)

Also considered: UNLV

Status: Signed

Colby Powers 

Position: Tight end 

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)

Also considered: Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA

Status: Signed

Logan Kraut plays defensive back in high school but projects as a safety in the Arizona Wildcats’ base defense.

Logan Kraut

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Santa Rosa, California (Maria Carrillo)

Also considered: Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, New Mexico, NAU, Southern Utah, UNLV

Status: Signed

Luke Eckardt

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-7

Weight: 265 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Richmond, Illinois (Richmond-Burton)

Also considered: Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan

Status: Signed

Evan Branch-Haynes

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals) 

Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)

Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana

Status: Signed

Alex Navarro-Silva

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: N/A

Hometown: Riverside, California (Riverside Community College)

Also considered: N/A 

Status: Signed

Jakelyn Morgan

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Tyler, Texas (Tyler Legacy)

Also considered: Fordham, UNLV, Hawaii, South Alabama, Utah State, Abilene Christian, New Mexico, Houston Baptist, New Mexico State, Arkansas State

Status: Signed

Offensive lineman Davis DiVall committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 16, 2020. DiVall formerly played for the Baylor Bears. 

Davis DiVall

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 295 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Scottsdale (Baylor/Notre Dame Prep)

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Anthony Simpson 

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals) 

Hometown: Pawling, N.Y. (Bloomfield (Conn.)) 

Also considered: N/A

Status: Signed

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

