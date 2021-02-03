Here's a complete look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

Arizona put the finishing touches on its 2021 football recruiting during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Wildcats signed a number of high school commits, transfers and preferred walk-ons in the first recruiting class of the Jedd Fisch era.
Here's a look at scholarship players joining Arizona this season:
Isaiah Rutherford
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 192 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Sacramento (Jesuit/Notre Dame)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Jason Harris
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-7
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz. (Higley/Colorado)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Jordan McCloud
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 193 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Tampa, Fla. (Plant/South Florida)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Treshaun Hayward
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline/Western Michigan)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Stevie Rocker
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Tucson (Canyon del Oro)
Also considered: Cal, Nevada, BYU
Status: Signed
Gunner Cruz
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-5
Weight: 217 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Queen Creek, Ariz. (Casteel/Washington State)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Drake Anderson
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler/Northwestern)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Gunner Maldonado
Position: Safety
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler/Northwestern)
Also considered: NAU, Tulane, Washington State, BYU
Status: Signed
Jackson Bailey
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)
Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)
Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana Lafatyette, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern
Status: Signed
James Bohls
Position: Running back
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)
Also considered: Colorado State, Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming
Status: Signed
Kolbe Cage
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)
Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern
Status: Signed
Isaiah Taylor
Position: Safety
Height: 5-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Also considered: Minnesota, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Florida International, Air Force, Missouri, Syracuse, Maryland
Status: Signed
Kevon Garcia
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)
Also considered: Houston Baptist
Status: Signed
Javione Carr
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Sam Houston)
Also considered: Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, North Texas, Tulane, Northwestern, UTSA
Status: Signed
DJ Fryar
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington (Steilacoomn)
Also considered: Boise State, Air Force, Army, Navy, Fresno State, Nevada, Washington State
Status: Signed
Dalton Johnson
Position: Safety
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)
Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist
Status: Signed
Matthew "Mojo" Weerts
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia)
Also considered: Boise State, Wyoming, Toledo, Southern Illinois, Navy, Ball State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Indiana State, North Dakota State
Status: Signed
JT Hand
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)
Also considered: UNLV
Status: Signed
Colby Powers
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)
Also considered: Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA
Status: Signed
Logan Kraut
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Santa Rosa, California (Maria Carrillo)
Also considered: Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Fresno State, New Mexico, NAU, Southern Utah, UNLV
Status: Signed
Luke Eckardt
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-7
Weight: 265 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Richmond, Illinois (Richmond-Burton)
Also considered: Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan
Status: Signed
Evan Branch-Haynes
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)
Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana
Status: Signed
Alex Navarro-Silva
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: N/A
Hometown: Riverside, California (Riverside Community College)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Jakelyn Morgan
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Tyler, Texas (Tyler Legacy)
Also considered: Fordham, UNLV, Hawaii, South Alabama, Utah State, Abilene Christian, New Mexico, Houston Baptist, New Mexico State, Arkansas State
Status: Signed
Davis DiVall
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-5
Weight: 295 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Scottsdale (Baylor/Notre Dame Prep)
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Anthony Simpson
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Pawling, N.Y. (Bloomfield (Conn.))
Also considered: N/A
Status: Signed
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports