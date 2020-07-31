You have permission to edit this article.
Here's a game-by-game look at Arizona's 2020 conference-only football season
Here's a game-by-game look at Arizona's 2020 conference-only football season

The UofA's 2020 season promises to be unforgettable — provided it's played

  • Updated
11039-spt-uafb main-p12.jpg

In one scenario, Grant Gunnell and the Wildcats would play five home games and five road games this fall — all against Pac-12 foes.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Pac-12 unveiled its shortened 2020 college football schedule on Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats' plans have been turned upside down. The UA added a home game against Cal, moved a home game against Stanford to the road, and learned that its Territorial Cup game against Arizona State — a November tradition for decades — has been moved … to Week 1.
Here's a look at Arizona's game-by-game schedule as the UA builds toward a Sept. 26 season opener. All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Game 1: ARIZONA STATE

Arizona State Sun Devils safety Cam Phillips (15) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) as he moves the ball up field during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 30, 2019.

When: Sept. 26

Where: Arizona Stadium

All-time series: Arizona leads the all-time series 49-43-1, though Arizona State has won the last three meetings. 

Last meeting: ASU star Eno Benjamin ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Sun Devils beat the UA 24-14 in Tempe last November.

Game 2: at Washington

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2019.

When: Oct. 3

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle

All-time series: The Huskies are 22-11-1 all-time against the UA.

Last meeting: Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns as Washington beat the UA 51-27 last October.

Game 3: COLORADO

Arizona running back Nathan Tilford, left, runs past Colorado linebacker Akil Jones to score the winning touchdown late in the second half of Saturday’s game in Boulder.

When: Oct. 10

Where: Arizona Stadium

All-time series:  Colorado is 14-8 all-time against the UA.

Last meeting: Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Colorado 35-30 last October.

Game 4: USC

Southern California running back Stephen Carr (7) runs against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

When: Oct. 24

Where: Arizona Stadium

All-time series: The Trojans lead the all-time series, 35-8.

Last meeting: Kenan Christon rushed for 103 yards, 88 of them coming in the fourth quarter, as the Trojans beat the UA 41-14 last October.

Game 5: at Utah

Utah defensive back Josh Nurse (14) keeps Arizona wide receiver Boobie Curry (2) form a catch in the second quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2019.

When: Oct. 31

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

All-time series: The Utes are 24-19-2 all-time against the UA.

Last meeting: Zack Moss ran for 303 yards and the seventh-ranked Utes beat the Wildcats 35-7 last November.

Game 6: at Oregon State

Arizona defensive lineman Myles Tapusoa (99) brings down Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton (6) for a sack in the third quarter of their Pac12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2019.

When: Nov. 7

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

All-time series:  Arizona has won 24 of the teams' 40 meetings.

Last meeting: The Beavers used a 28-point second quarter  to ruin Arizona's homecoming last November, winning 56-38.

Game 7: CAL

California Golden Bears running back Patrick Laird (28) cuts back to slip around Arizona Wildcats linebacker Colin Schooler (7) during the first quarter of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of California Golden Bears college football game on Oct. 6, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

When: Nov. 14

Where: Arizona Stadium

All-time series: Arizona is 18-14-2 all-time against the Golden Bears.

Last meeting: The UA and Cal last met in 2018, with Arizona winning 24-17 at home. The loss was Cal's 14th straight on the road.

Game 8: OREGON

Oregon's Mycah Pittman, right, looks for extra yards against Arizona's Christian Roland-Wallace, left, after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

When: Nov. 20 (Friday)

Where: Arizona Stadium

All-time series: Oregon is 27-17 all-time against the UA.

Last meeting: The Ducks beat Arizona 34-6 last November, securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. Justin Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Game 9: at UCLA

The defense lines up behind University of Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler as he runs a coverage drill during the special teams session of preseason practice last August. Schooler will be joined by his brother Brenden, a graduate transfer from Oregon, this season — if it’s played.

When: Nov. 28

Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

All-time series: UCLA leads the all-time series, 25-17-2.

Last meeting: JJ Molson missed a game-tying field goal in the final seconds, and Arizona held on to beat the Bruins 20-17 last September. 

Game 10: at Stanford

Arizona wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham is wrapped up by the Stanford defense in Saturday’s second half. Cunningham caught four passes for 61 yards, including a 43-yard, over-the-shoulder pass from Khalil Tate that set up a field goal to start the scoring.

When: Dec. 5

Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

All-time series: Stanford has won 17 of 31 games all-time against the UA.

Last meeting: KJ Costello threw for 312 yard and three scores as the Cardinal beat the UA 41-31 last October.

