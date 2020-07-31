Here's a game-by-game look at Arizona's 2020 conference-only football season

Game 1: ARIZONA STATE
When: Sept. 26
Where: Arizona Stadium
All-time series: Arizona leads the all-time series 49-43-1, though Arizona State has won the last three meetings.
Last meeting: ASU star Eno Benjamin ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Sun Devils beat the UA 24-14 in Tempe last November.
Game 2: at Washington
When: Oct. 3
Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle
All-time series: The Huskies are 22-11-1 all-time against the UA.
Last meeting: Jacob Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns as Washington beat the UA 51-27 last October.
Game 3: COLORADO
When: Oct. 10
Where: Arizona Stadium
All-time series: Colorado is 14-8 all-time against the UA.
Last meeting: Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Colorado 35-30 last October.
Game 4: USC
When: Oct. 24
Where: Arizona Stadium
All-time series: The Trojans lead the all-time series, 35-8.
Last meeting: Kenan Christon rushed for 103 yards, 88 of them coming in the fourth quarter, as the Trojans beat the UA 41-14 last October.
Game 5: at Utah
When: Oct. 31
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
All-time series: The Utes are 24-19-2 all-time against the UA.
Last meeting: Zack Moss ran for 303 yards and the seventh-ranked Utes beat the Wildcats 35-7 last November.
Game 6: at Oregon State
When: Nov. 7
Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis
All-time series: Arizona has won 24 of the teams' 40 meetings.
Last meeting: The Beavers used a 28-point second quarter to ruin Arizona's homecoming last November, winning 56-38.
Game 7: CAL
When: Nov. 14
Where: Arizona Stadium
All-time series: Arizona is 18-14-2 all-time against the Golden Bears.
Last meeting: The UA and Cal last met in 2018, with Arizona winning 24-17 at home. The loss was Cal's 14th straight on the road.
Game 8: OREGON
When: Nov. 20 (Friday)
Where: Arizona Stadium
All-time series: Oregon is 27-17 all-time against the UA.
Last meeting: The Ducks beat Arizona 34-6 last November, securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. Justin Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Game 9: at UCLA
When: Nov. 28
Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
All-time series: UCLA leads the all-time series, 25-17-2.
Last meeting: JJ Molson missed a game-tying field goal in the final seconds, and Arizona held on to beat the Bruins 20-17 last September.
Game 10: at Stanford
When: Dec. 5
Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
All-time series: Stanford has won 17 of 31 games all-time against the UA.
Last meeting: KJ Costello threw for 312 yard and three scores as the Cardinal beat the UA 41-31 last October.
