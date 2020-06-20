You are the owner of this article.
Here's an updated look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

080319-spt-uafb-p8.jpg

Head coach Kevin Sumlin walks with his Wildcats as they get loose for day seven of the University of Arizona's pre-season practices, Tucson, Ariz., August 2, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona picked up steam on the recruiting trail in June after the Wildcats gained five commits for their 2021 recruiting class. 

Kevin Sumlin and the rest of UA's coaching staff delved into Texas, Louisiana and Florida and issued a bulk of their offers to '21 players from those states, while also targeting California and Arizona, among other states. 

Here's a current look at Arizona's '21 commits: 

Clay Millen

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247Sports); Three stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Snoqualmie, Washington (Mount Si)

Also considered: Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Indiana, Colorado, Florida Atlantic

Jackson Bailey

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)

Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)

Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern

Cole Batson

Position: Safety / Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)

Also considered: Washington State, San Diego State, Maryland, Yale, Air Force, Boston College, San Jose State, New Mexico, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Navy, Penn, Princeton, Colorado State, Harvard

Kolbe Cage

Position: Outside linebacker / Safety

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)

Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern

Kevon Garcia

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)

Also considered: Houston Baptist

Dalton Johnson

Position: Safety

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)

Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)

Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist

JT Hand

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 285 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)

Also considered: UNLV

Evan Branch-Haynes

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals) 

Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)

Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

