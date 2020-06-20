Here's an updated look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class

Arizona picked up steam on the recruiting trail in June after the Wildcats gained five commits for their 2021 recruiting class.
Kevin Sumlin and the rest of UA's coaching staff delved into Texas, Louisiana and Florida and issued a bulk of their offers to '21 players from those states, while also targeting California and Arizona, among other states.
Here's a current look at Arizona's '21 commits:
Clay Millen
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 188 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247Sports); Three stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Snoqualmie, Washington (Mount Si)
Also considered: Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Indiana, Colorado, Florida Atlantic
Jackson Bailey
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Unranked (Rivals)
Hometown: Red Oak, Texas (Texas)
Also considered: SMU, New Mexico, Louisiana, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Kansas, Nevada, Jackson State, Illinois State, Texas Southern
Cole Batson
Position: Safety / Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: San Clemente, California (San Clemente)
Also considered: Washington State, San Diego State, Maryland, Yale, Air Force, Boston College, San Jose State, New Mexico, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Navy, Penn, Princeton, Colorado State, Harvard
Kolbe Cage
Position: Outside linebacker / Safety
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: New Orleans (Holy Cross)
Also considered: Houston Baptist, Louisiana, Nevada, South Alabama, Southern
Kevon Garcia
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Houston (Dekaney)
Also considered: Houston Baptist
Dalton Johnson
Position: Safety
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports/Rivals)
Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)
Also considered: Arkansas State, Houston, Army, Colorado State, SMU, UNLV, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston Baptist
JT Hand
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)
Also considered: UNLV
Evan Branch-Haynes
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: San Francisco (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep)
Also considered: Idaho, Stetson, Montana
