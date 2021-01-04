Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in the NFL regular season

It wasn't unchallenging, but the NFL reached an essential point of the COVID-19-affected season.
The NFL put a bow on its 2020-21 regular season over the weekend, and now the focus is directed to the postseason — firstly, with Wild Card Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
With the regular season coming to a close, let's take a look at how Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats performed this season — and who they'll face in the playoffs, if their respective teams qualified for the postseason.
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans
2020-21 stats: In Cruikshank's third year in the NFL, the safety and former fifth-round draft pick only played in two games after aggravating a groin injury that sidelined him earlier in the season. Cruikshank recorded one tackle and one interception, and will enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2021.
Up next: No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Ravens (Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 9)
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers
2020-21 stats: The Tucson native played in 11 games in 2020 after spending last season on the 49ers' practice squad. After switching from safety to linebacker, Flannigan-Fowles recorded nine tackles on 74 defensive snaps this season.
Nick Foles, QB, Bears
2020-21 stats: It appeared Mitchell Trubisky's time in Chicago was running out after the newly-acquired Foles, who subbed in for the former No. 2 pick, led "Da Bears" to a come-from-behind victory at Atlanta in September. In eight starts this season, Foles threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But after four straight losses, Trubisky was re-installed into the starting lineup in November. Foles will enter the second year of his three-year, $24 million contract in 2021.
Up next: No. 2 Saints vs. No. 7 Bears (Sunday, 2:40 p.m., Ch. 13/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)
Nick Folk, K, Patriots
2020-21 stats: Folk kicked a career-best 92.9% on 26 made field goals in 28 attempts, including 25 straight to end the season. Folk was also 30 of 33 on extra-points for the Patriots this year.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers
2020-21 stats: "Gronk" came out of retirement this year to reunite with his old buddy Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and didn't have a career season but still flashed signs of what made Gronkowski, well, Gronkowski. In 16 games, Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bucs finished the regular season with the second-best passing offense in the NFL averaging 289.1 yards per game.
Up next: No. 4 Washington Football Team vs. No. 5 Buccaneers (Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Ch. 4)
Blake Martinez, LB, Giants
2020-21 stats: After signing a three-year, $30.7 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, Martinez recorded 151 tackles, four shy of his career-high from 2019.
Will Parks, S, Broncos
2020-21 stats: The homecoming for "Philly Will" was short-lived halfway through the season after the Eagles waived the 26-year-old defensive back, but Parks found his way back to the team that drafted him in 2016, the Broncos, and finished the year with 31 tackles as a reserve defensive back and special teams player.
J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots
2020-21 stats: The undrafted Taylor bounced between New England's practice squad and the active roster, but left an impression on Bill Belichick, setting up the running back for a potentially larger role in the Patriots' running back room in '21. Taylor rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries.
Levi Wallace, CB, Bills
2020-21 stats: In Wallace's three-year NFL career thus far, the former Tucson High Badger has started every game he was active for. This season, Wallace started 12 games and nursed an ankle injury the other four games in the first half of the season. Wallace recorded 48 tackles and two interceptions, matching his interception total from the 2019 season. The 25-year-old is now up to 161 career tackles in Buffalo.
Up next: No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Colts (11:05 a.m., Sunday, Ch. 13)
Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals
2020-21 stats: The undrafted cornerback spent most of the season on the practice squad but still played in four games and had just as many tackles.
