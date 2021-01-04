Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in the NFL regular season

It wasn't unchallenging, but the NFL reached an essential point of the COVID-19-affected season.

The NFL put a bow on its 2020-21 regular season over the weekend, and now the focus is directed to the postseason — firstly, with Wild Card Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

With the regular season coming to a close, let's take a look at how Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats performed this season — and who they'll face in the playoffs, if their respective teams qualified for the postseason.

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans

2020-21 stats: In Cruikshank's third year in the NFL, the safety and former fifth-round draft pick only played in two games after aggravating a groin injury that sidelined him earlier in the season. Cruikshank recorded one tackle and one interception, and will enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2021.

Up next: No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Ravens (Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 9)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers