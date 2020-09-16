 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 1 of NFL season — and who they play this week
editor's pick

Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 1 of NFL season — and who they play this week

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

 Adrian Kraus

The first week of the NFL season is in the books, and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are already making an impact. Ex-Wildcat J.J. Taylor made his NFL debut last week as a member of the Patriots; the running back has four carries for 28 yards in a win over Miami.

Here's how Taylor and the others performed in the NFL's opening weekend and what's in store for this week:

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Week 1 stats: Did not play (injured reserve list) in 16-14 win over Broncos

Up next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers

This is a photo of Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Week 1 stats: DNP (injured reserve list) in 24-20 loss to Cardinals

Up next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) participates during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill.

Week 1 stats: DNP in 27-23 win over Lions

Up next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) holds the ball as kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Week 1 stats: 0-1 FG, 3-3 extra points in 21-11 win over Dolphins

Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 5:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football on NBC)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a one-handed catch during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Week 1 stats: 2 receptions, 11 yards in 34-23 loss to Saints

Up next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants 

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Week 1 stats: 12 tackles in 26-16 loss to Steelers

Up next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Will Parks, S, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles safety Will Parks (28) greets Eagles head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Heather Khalifa/Pool Photo via AP)

Week 1 stats: DNP (injured reserve list) in 27-17 loss to Washington 

Up next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 10 a.m.

J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) catches a kick prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Week 1 stats: 4 carries, 28 yards in 21-11 win over Dolphins

Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 5:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football on NBC)

Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace, left, had 76 tackles last year in his second NFL season. He played for Tucson High and then Alabama.

Week 1 stats: 2 tackles in 27-17 win over Jets

Up next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News