Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 1 of NFL season — and who they play this week

The first week of the NFL season is in the books, and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are already making an impact. Ex-Wildcat J.J. Taylor made his NFL debut last week as a member of the Patriots; the running back has four carries for 28 yards in a win over Miami.

Here's how Taylor and the others performed in the NFL's opening weekend and what's in store for this week:

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans

Week 1 stats: Did not play (injured reserve list) in 16-14 win over Broncos

Up next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 stats: DNP (injured reserve list) in 24-20 loss to Cardinals

Up next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

Week 1 stats: DNP in 27-23 win over Lions