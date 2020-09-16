Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 1 of NFL season — and who they play this week

The first week of the NFL season is in the books, and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are already making an impact. Ex-Wildcat J.J. Taylor made his NFL debut last week as a member of the Patriots; the running back has four carries for 28 yards in a win over Miami.
Here's how Taylor and the others performed in the NFL's opening weekend and what's in store for this week:
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans
Week 1 stats: Did not play (injured reserve list) in 16-14 win over Broncos
Up next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers
Week 1 stats: DNP (injured reserve list) in 24-20 loss to Cardinals
Up next: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears
Week 1 stats: DNP in 27-23 win over Lions
Up next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots
Week 1 stats: 0-1 FG, 3-3 extra points in 21-11 win over Dolphins
Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 5:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football on NBC)
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1 stats: 2 receptions, 11 yards in 34-23 loss to Saints
Up next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants
Week 1 stats: 12 tackles in 26-16 loss to Steelers
Up next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Will Parks, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Week 1 stats: DNP (injured reserve list) in 27-17 loss to Washington
Up next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 10 a.m.
J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots
Week 1 stats: 4 carries, 28 yards in 21-11 win over Dolphins
Up next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 5:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football on NBC)
Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills
Week 1 stats: 2 tackles in 27-17 win over Jets
Up next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 10 a.m.
