Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 3 of NFL season — and who they play this week

The first three weeks of the NFL season are in the books, and Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats are already making an impact.
Here’s how ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed this past weekend, and what’s in store for this week:
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans
Week 3 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 31-30 win over the Vikings.
Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers
Week 3 stats: Flannigan-Fowles made his regular season debut as an NFL player and recorded two tackles in a 36-9 drubbing of the Giants.
Up next: vs. Eagles, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)
Nick Foles, QB, Bears
Week 3 stats: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons.
Up next: vs. Colts, 10 a.m. Sunday
Nick Folk, K, Patriots
Week 3 stats: Made all three field goal attempts and missed one extra-point in New England’s 36-20 win over the Raiders.
Up next: at Chiefs, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers
Week 3 stats: Gronkowski caught six passes for 48 yards in a 28-10 win over the Broncos.
Up next: vs. Chargers, 10 a.m. Sunday
Blake Martinez, LB, Giants
Week 3 stats: Martinez had nine tackles and one sack in the Giants’ 36-9 loss to the 49ers.
Up next: at Rams, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Will Parks, S, Eagles
Week 3 stats: DNP (injured reserve) in Philadelphia’s 23-23 tie with Cincinnati.
Up next: at 49ers, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)
J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots
Week 3 stats: Taylor had 11 carries for 43 yards in New England’s 36-20 win over the Raiders.
Up next: at Chiefs, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Levi Wallace, CB, Bills
Week 3 stats: Wallace had nine tackles and one interception in Buffalo’s 35-32 win over the Rams.
Up next: vs. Raiders, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
