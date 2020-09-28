Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 3 of NFL season — and who they play this week

The first three weeks of the NFL season are in the books, and Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats are already making an impact.

Here’s how ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed this past weekend, and what’s in store for this week:

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans

Week 3 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 31-30 win over the Vikings.

Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers

Week 3 stats: Flannigan-Fowles made his regular season debut as an NFL player and recorded two tackles in a 36-9 drubbing of the Giants.

Up next: vs. Eagles, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)

Nick Foles, QB, Bears

Week 3 stats: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons.