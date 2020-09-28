 Skip to main content
Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 3 of NFL season — and who they play this week
Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 3 of NFL season — and who they play this week

The first three weeks of the NFL season are in the books, and Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats are already making an impact. 

Here’s how ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed this past weekend, and what’s in store for this week:

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Week 3 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 31-30 win over the Vikings.

Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers

This is a photo of Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Week 3 stats: Flannigan-Fowles made his regular season debut as an NFL player and recorded two tackles in a 36-9 drubbing of the Giants.

Up next: vs. Eagles, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)

Nick Foles, QB, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) participates during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill.

Week 3 stats: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons. 

Up next: vs. Colts, 10 a.m. Sunday

Nick Folk, K, Patriots

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) holds the ball as kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Week 3 stats: Made all three field goal attempts and missed one extra-point in New England’s 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Up next: at Chiefs, 1:25  p.m. Sunday

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a one-handed catch during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Week 3 stats: Gronkowski caught six passes for 48 yards in a 28-10 win over the Broncos.

Up next: vs. Chargers, 10 a.m. Sunday

Blake Martinez, LB, Giants

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Week 3 stats: Martinez had nine tackles and one sack in the Giants’ 36-9 loss to the 49ers.

Up next: at Rams, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Will Parks, S, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles safety Will Parks (28) greets Eagles head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Heather Khalifa/Pool Photo via AP)

Week 3 stats: DNP (injured reserve) in Philadelphia’s 23-23 tie with Cincinnati.

Up next: at 49ers, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)

J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Week 3 stats: Taylor had 11 carries for 43 yards in New England’s 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Up next: at Chiefs, 1:25  p.m. Sunday

Levi Wallace, CB, Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Week 3 stats: Wallace had nine tackles and one interception in Buffalo’s 35-32 win over the Rams.

Up next: vs. Raiders, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

