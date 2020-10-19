Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 6 of NFL season — and who they play this week

This week was one of the busiest weekends for ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NFL.
Rob Gronkowski hauled in his first touchdown catch since ending his retirement in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Gronkowski's UA teammate, Nick Foles, has quarterbacked the Chicago Bears to two consecutive wins and first place of the NFC North division following Green Bay's loss.
Find out how other ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed in Week 6 of the NFL season:
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans
Week 6 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 42-36 win over the Texans.
Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers
Week 6 stats: Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Up next: at Patriots, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Nick Foles, QB, Bears
Week 6 stats: Completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 23-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The 5-1 Bears are now atop of the NFC North Division.
Up next: vs. Rams, 5:25 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
Nick Folk, K, Patriots
Week 6 stats: Made two field goals in New England's 18-12 loss to Denver.
Up next: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers
Week 6 stats: Gronkowski caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 38-10 drubbing of the Packers.
Gronk scores his first touchdown as a Buccaneer. 🏴☠️ 🏈 (Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ykekGzSebW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 18, 2020
Up next: at Raiders, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)
Blake Martinez, LB, Giants
Week 6 stats: Martinez had a season-high 14 tackles in a 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team
Up next: at Eagles, 5:25 p.m. Thursday
Will Parks, S, Eagles
Week 6 stats: The Philadelphia native made his Eagles debut and recorded three tackles in a 30-28 loss to Baltimore.
Up next: vs. Giants, 5:25 p.m. Thursday
J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots
Week 6 stats: Did not play in New England's 18-12 loss to Denver.
Up next: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Levi Wallace, CB, Bills
Week 6 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in Buffalo's 26-17 loss to Kansas City
Up next: at Jets, 10 a.m. Sunday
