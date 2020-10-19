 Skip to main content
Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 6 of NFL season — and who they play this week
Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 6 of NFL season — and who they play this week

This week was one of the busiest weekends for ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NFL. 

Rob Gronkowski hauled in his first touchdown catch since ending his retirement in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Gronkowski's UA teammate, Nick Foles, has quarterbacked the Chicago Bears to two consecutive wins and first place of the NFC North division following Green Bay's loss. 

Find out how other ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed in Week 6 of the NFL season: 

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Week 6 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 42-36 win over the Texans.

Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers

This is a photo of Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Week 6 stats: Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

Up next: at Patriots, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Nick Foles, QB, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Week 6 stats: Completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 23-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The 5-1 Bears are now atop of the NFC North Division.  

Up next: vs. Rams, 5:25 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Nick Folk, K, Patriots

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) holds the ball as kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Week 6 stats: Made two field goals in New England's 18-12 loss to Denver.

Up next: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Week 6 stats: Gronkowski caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 38-10 drubbing of the Packers. 

Up next: at Raiders, 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 4)

Blake Martinez, LB, Giants

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Week 6 stats: Martinez had a season-high 14 tackles in a 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team

Up next: at Eagles, 5:25 p.m. Thursday

Will Parks, S, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles safety Will Parks (28) greets Eagles head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Heather Khalifa/Pool Photo via AP)

Week 6 stats: The Philadelphia native made his Eagles debut and recorded three tackles in a 30-28 loss to Baltimore. 

Up next: vs. Giants, 5:25 p.m. Thursday

J.J. Taylor, RB, Patriots

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Week 6 stats: Did not play in New England's 18-12 loss to Denver. 

Up next: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Levi Wallace, CB, Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Week 6 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in Buffalo's 26-17 loss to Kansas City

Up next: at Jets, 10 a.m. Sunday

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

