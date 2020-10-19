Here's how former Wildcats, Tucsonans fared in Week 6 of NFL season — and who they play this week

This week was one of the busiest weekends for ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski hauled in his first touchdown catch since ending his retirement in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Gronkowski's UA teammate, Nick Foles, has quarterbacked the Chicago Bears to two consecutive wins and first place of the NFC North division following Green Bay's loss.

Find out how other ex-Wildcats and Tucson natives performed in Week 6 of the NFL season:

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Titans

Week 6 stats: Did not play (injured reserve) in a 42-36 win over the Texans.

Up next: vs. Steelers, 10 a.m. Sunday

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, 49ers

Week 6 stats: Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Up next: at Patriots, 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Nick Foles, QB, Bears