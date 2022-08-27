Here's how one-time Arizona Wildcats fared in the opening weekend of the college football season

Arizona doesn't kick off their season until next Saturday, but UA fans could've spent the entire opening weekend of the college football season watching one-time Wildcats, whether they were players or coaches.

We take a look at how figures tied to the UA fared on Saturday.

Jacksonville State clobbers Stephen F. Austin in RichRod's debut

When Rich Rodriguez was hired by Jacksonville State at the conclusion of last season, it became the first time he'd have a head coaching job since he was fired at Arizona after six seasons in Tucson, which included a Pac-12 South championship.

In his debut at Jacksonville State, which competes in the FCS, Rodriguez coached the Gamecocks to a 42-17 win over Stephen F. Austin Saturday afternoon. Jacksonville State had 285 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground as a team.

It had been 1,750 days between wins as head coach for Rodriguez, who was an offensive assistant at Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.

In the days leading up to Saturday's season-opening contest, Rodriguez alleged Stephen F. Austin of spying on Jacksonville State's practices.

"Pretty good sources are true that (Stephen F. Austin) had a couple of staff members at our spring game, which is not supposed to happen," Rodriguez said earlier this week.

"But we're making plans accordingly. If they're over there thinking they have our plays or what have ya, or signals or something like that, we've changed things since the spring. ... Then we caught somebody filming something the other day. First, my daughter Raquel saw him, then we caught him again, peaking through their with his camera, and I sent the biggest guy in our program (Cru Birdyshaw), he's one of our assistant strength coaches — he's 6-7, 350 (pounds) and probably benches like 1,000 pounds or something. I sent him up the bleachers to run him out. That guy disappeared pretty quick."

Rodriguez has a few former Arizona assistants on his staff, including offensive coordinator Rod Smith and tight ends coach Mike DiAngelo.

Jalen Johnson grabs TD in first game at Idaho State

In the spring, wide receiver Jalen Johnson was competing for snaps at Arizona. By late August, the former RichRod recruit was on national TV wearing an Idaho State uniform.

Johnson, who played four seasons at Arizona, hauled in a 55-yard pass for a touchdown to make it a 10-7 deficit for the Bengals in their season opener at UNLV, but the Rebels dominated ISU to win 52-21. Johnson had three catches for 69 yards.

Idaho State is coached by former UA special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle, who is now the Bengals' head coach. Former Arizona wide receivers coach Taylor Mazzone, who was a part of the Kevin Sumlin regime, is Idaho State's offensive coordinator. Vince Amey, a former RichRod staffer, is Idaho State's defensive line coach, while ex-Wildcat players Pierre Cormier and Devin Holiday coach the secondary.

In June, it was first reported Idaho State assistant and ex-Wildcat DaVonte' Neal was charged with first-degree for a drive-by shooting that happened in 2017.

Other Wildcats