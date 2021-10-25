Homecoming at high noon: Arizona Wildcats' game vs. Cal on Nov. 6 to kick off at 12 p.m.

Get ready for Pac-12 after breakfast, Wildcat fans.
It’ll be an early start for Arizona’s homecoming game against Cal on Nov. 6.
The contest at Arizona Stadium is slated to kick off at noon. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
Arizona is one of only two winless teams in FBS this season. The Wildcats (0-7, 0-4 Pac-12) visit USC (3-4, 2-3) this Saturday before hosing Cal in the penultimate home game of 2021. The Golden Bears are 2-5, 1-3, having defeated Colorado 26-3 last week.
Here’s how the next two weeks shape up in the Pac-12:
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
- Washington State at Arizona State, 12 p.m., FS1
- Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox
- Arizona at USC, 4 p.m., ESPNU
- Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
- Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
- Cal at Arizona, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Oregon State at Colorado, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- USC at Arizona State, TBA
- Oregon at Washington, TBA
