Homecoming at high noon: Arizona Wildcats' game vs. Cal on Nov. 6 to kick off at 12 p.m.

Get ready for Pac-12 after breakfast, Wildcat fans.

It’ll be an early start for Arizona’s homecoming game against Cal on Nov. 6.

The contest at Arizona Stadium is slated to kick off at noon. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona is one of only two winless teams in FBS this season. The Wildcats (0-7, 0-4 Pac-12) visit USC (3-4, 2-3) this Saturday before hosing Cal in the penultimate home game of 2021. The Golden Bears are 2-5, 1-3, having defeated Colorado 26-3 last week.

Here’s how the next two weeks shape up in the Pac-12:

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Washington State at Arizona State, 12 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Arizona at USC, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Cal at Arizona, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State at Colorado, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

USC at Arizona State, TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.