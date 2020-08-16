You are the owner of this article.
Houston wide receiver Cameron Bonner includes Arizona in final list of schools

Cameron Bonner, a three-star wide receiver from Houston, announced his final list of six schools Sunday morning, which included the Arizona Wildcats. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 173-pound Bonner will choose between the UA, Texas A&M, Illinois, Houston, Utah and Pittsburgh. 

A senior at St. Thomas Catholic, Bonner is rated by 247Sports as the 102nd-best wide receiver nationally for the '21 recruiting class and the 90th-best prospect from Texas; Rivals rates Bonner as a three-star athlete. 

Last season at St. Thomas, Bonner caught 50 passes for 1,255 yards (25 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. 

The Wildcats currently have 21 commits for '21, which have all been gained after May 5. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

