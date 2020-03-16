How a UA class studying abroad, including 8 football players, made their way home from Paris amid coronavirus chaos

About 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Bryan Carter received a flurry of messages on his phone. Carter was resting in his room at the Citadines Saint-Germain-des-Prés Paris, the hotel where he and 23 fellow Arizona Wildcats were staying.

Carter, a UA professor, had been chaperoning the group — which included eight current and former Wildcat football players — as part of the Global Africana Studies Experience.

He had taken his class to Paris for the past seven years. He had visited the French capital regularly since the late 1990s.

He never had faced anything quite like this.

On Wednesday evening in Washington, President Trump announced that “all travel” from Europe to the United States would be suspended for the next 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It turned out that the travel ban didn’t include U.S. citizens, but that wasn’t immediately known. It also was immaterial to Carter, who felt in his gut that he and his class should go home immediately — two days before their scheduled return.

So Carter messaged everyone in his class. They packed their belongings and met in the lobby of the hotel at 4 a.m. They broke into small groups, arranged for rides from Uber and headed for Charles de Gaulle Airport.