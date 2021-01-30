How Arizona coach Jedd Fisch’s staff views recruiting ahead of National Signing Day

“One thing that is unique about running backs, they’ve been running backs their entire lives. So for me, it’s just to make sure I polish it — steer it in the right direction. I want to align them, know their assignments, want them to be themselves. And once they get to the secondary, use their God-gifted talent to get them to the end zone.”

Ricky Hunley,

defensive line

When Hunley — like Cecil a UA All-American and College Football Hall of Famer — came to Arizona in 1980, the Wildcats weren’t the consistent winners they would become under Larry Smith and Dick Tomey. The program is down now as well. But that can be advantageous if pitched properly.

“This place, the facilities, it’s all first class. We can compete on any level with any school as far as the bells and whistles. The thing that we can offer that probably other people might not have ... we’re so far down that we can’t go anywhere but up.

“People on the outside looking in (can) say ‘Hey, that’s a great opportunity for me to go to a place where I can make a sudden impact.’ I came to Arizona because I had an opportunity to play early.