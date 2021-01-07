How Arizona high school students can win a state championship in Madden 21

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi are coming back to high school, sort of.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association is adding Madden 21 and FIFA 21 to its selection of recognized varsity title esports offerings for high school students in Spring 2021.

Registered students will have the chance to compete for state championships in Madden 21 and FIFA 21, though competition is limited to the Play Station 4 console for both games.

Here's a clearer breakdown of the season's structure:

High school FIFA and Madden teams will compete in PlayVS High School leagues for AIA sanctioned varsity competition.

Teams will be made up of three players. Teams will play three 1v1 matches, and whoever wins the best-of-three series will be declared the winner.

Schools can register an unlimited number of teams.

Top teams at the end of the season will advance to playoffs and compete for a state championship.

FIFA matches are played weekly on Tuesdays and Madden matches are on Thursdays.

The two additions join League of Legends and Rocket League as AIA sanctioned esports.