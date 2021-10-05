How Arizona’s Jordan McCloud went from 3rd string to QB1 — and what he must do to get better

“Being able to live for the next down,” McCloud said. “Sometimes it’s OK if you get sacked instead of trying to play hero ball. It’s OK to throw the ball away instead of trying to make the big play all the time.”

McCloud should be better prepared against UCLA. He used last week’s bye to better familiarize himself with the playbook and his teammates. He also has been getting the vast majority of the first-team practice reps, which wasn’t the case earlier in the season. Heading into the BYU and San Diego State games, he got none.

“I think that experience will really help him,” Fisch said.

Now it’s up to McCloud to put all those pieces together. He has had time to learn the system. He has gotten more practice reps. He has taken more than 100 snaps in games.

The Oregon game didn’t go exactly as planned. But it’s something McCloud can learn from.

“It happens,” he said. “And I can say that it won’t happen again.”

Down goes Brown

Defensive coordinator Don Brown spoke to the media for the first time since getting knocked down on the sideline during the Oregon game. Unfortunately, it wasn’t an isolated incident.