How Arizona Wildcats QB Grant Gunnell used the longest offseason ever to his advantage

Grant Gunnell termed it a “blessing in disguise.” The Arizona Wildcats quarterback was talking about the long, strange offseason of quarantining and Zoom meetings. Somewhere in there, he found positives to accentuate.

“I don’t even know how many months of just straight work I put in,” the sophomore said. “It sucks having to quarantine and the season being pushed back, but this might have been the best thing for me as a player.”

Unable to work out regularly with his teammates, Gunnell focused on self-improvement in critical areas such as footwork, arm strength and leadership.

“I made huge leaps,” Gunnell said. “I kind of felt it out there at practice.”

The Wildcats began what third-year coach Kevin Sumlin is calling a “pre-fall camp” Friday night. It was the first time Gunnell had a chance to direct the offense against the defense since spring practice in early March. That development alone had Gunnell feeling giddy.

Teammates and coaches have noticed a change in the second-year passer, who played well in a part-time role as a freshman last year. Gunnell shared time with senior Khalil Tate. Gunnell led the offense at times but was never truly in a position to lead the team. He is now.