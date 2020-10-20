How Arizona Wildcats WR Jamarye Joiner turned pain into gain during challenging offseason

Joiner called it the game that “set me up for this year” and the performance that allowed him to “showcase my talent, showcase what I can do, the role I play for the University of Arizona. It’s just being a ballplayer and playing for my team.”

The offseason brought challenges for everyone. Since he couldn’t run for much of it, Joiner had to find ways to work on his game.

He delved into film study, paying particularly close attention to receivers with physical attributes similar to his.

“I tell young athletes all the time: You don’t have to be the most athletic, but you have to be the smartest,” Joiner said. “I try to get everything down. I watch Deebo Samuel all the time, Julio Jones all the time, to try to really look at what they do in their routes, see how they get open and how they break down, where their hips are, their arms are, their eyes are.”

Most important for Joiner: where his foot is. Less than three weeks from the opener, he reported no lingering concerns.

“I’m ready to go,” Joiner said. “I put myself in the best position during the offseason to get my body 100%.”

Gunnell bringing ‘heat’