How can UA football change its national perception? Winning in-state recruiting battles is a start

“Now you’ve got another one,” Fisch said. “That is how it all starts. ... They start talking to their 7-on-7 coaches, their high school coaches, and it becomes a pretty cool thing to come to Arizona.”

Fisch and his staff plan to continue to mine the Phoenix area. Not only is it growing and teeming with prospects — Angulo called it “the richest pipeline that you can think of that’s nearby” – but Phoenix and the cities that surround it are the perfect distance away from Tucson.

“There is a concern about going to college in your parents’ backyard. I’ve told our players in that Scottsdale/Phoenix/Mesa area: We are not in your parents’ backyard,” Fisch said. “But ... we’re not a flight away. And that’s the key.

“If you go to school an hour and 45 minutes away, there’s absolutely no obligation to see your family, other than holidays and games. But if you do want to see them, you have that opportunity.”

Added Doherty: “You get to share this experience with the people who love you and still get to be your own man — develop on your own and have some space.”

‘Results beget results’

Fisch interviewed Doherty by phone on Christmas Day.