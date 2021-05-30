How can UA football change its national perception? Winning in-state recruiting battles is a start

Editor’s note: The Star is examining the state of Arizona football recruiting. Part 3: Focal points of the future.
Matt Doherty has seen how the other half recruits.
Arizona’s director of player personnel has worked at Miami and Michigan. He observed how Mario Cristobal and Jim Harbaugh, among others, embraced the daily grind of talent acquisition.
Doherty’s current boss, Jedd Fisch, has had similar experiences and influences. They know what they have to do to change the perception of the UA program — which, Doherty conceded, is “not terrific.”
They have to recruit their butts off.
“The logo on your shirt matters to an extent,” Doherty said. “But we can outhustle the national perception of Arizona if we just don’t let up. And we’ve got the right head coach for that because he is nonstop with this stuff. Non. Stop.”
Fisch has elevated the energy level around the program. He has hired high-profile assistant coaches. He has been active on social media. He persuaded Rob Gronkowski to return to Tucson for the spring game.
But turning the Wildcats around remains a monumental task. They have lost a school-record 12 consecutive games. Their last game turned into a nationally televised embarrassment. They haven’t consistently produced high NFL draft picks. They haven’t swum in the same recruiting pool as Miami and Michigan.
“Overall, it’s wait-and-see,” said Blair Angulo, a recruiting analyst who covers the West region for 247Sports. “A lot of people are intrigued about the program. ... But I don’t know, until they turn it around on the field, how effective they can be in luring top talent.”
Arizona’s first game — its first chance to win on the field — is still over three months away. Fisch and his staff aren’t spending that time idly. They’re striving to pile up as many victories as they can off the field. They’re trying to change the national perception of the UA program by winning recruiting battles close to home.
Arizona statement
A case could be made that Fisch and his staff already have recruited better in the state of Arizona than either of the previous two regimes.
The Wildcats’ six verbal commitments for the class of 2022 include two players from big-time Phoenix-area high schools where the UA hasn’t had much success, if any: linebacker Tristan Monday of Scottsdale Saguaro and offensive lineman Grayson Stovall of Chandler Hamilton.
Among 10 newcomers arriving via the NCAA transfer portal, six originally are from the Phoenix area.
“They’ve knocked it out of the park,” Angulo said. “It’s exactly what you would have hoped they would do when Fisch took over.”
Every coach who has represented the Block A has emphasized the importance of in-state recruiting. Saying it is one thing; following through on it is another.
What’s been the key to success in the first few months of the Fisch era?
“For us, it’s been a commitment to do it. And we haven’t gone away from that commitment,” Fisch said. “We haven’t gotten spooked if we haven’t gotten a guy. We didn’t declare it over if a guy chose somewhere else. Not everyone’s coming, and you just have to accept that. You can’t live and die off of every commitment and feel like a decision’s made and therefore they speak on behalf of the state.
“We’re going to persevere and we’re going to fight and we’re going to be persistent. We’re gonna find a way to get the right guys.”
The commitment Fisch referenced was evident from the get-go. He and his staff set up regular Zoom calls open to every coach in the state. Every staff member of a certain rank is responsible for 10 high school coaches in Arizona — keeping them informed and engaged.
Positive word-of-mouth is invaluable. The UA’s portal acquisitions have played a key role in boosting it.
Tailback Drake Anderson and safety Gunner Maldonado, who both enrolled in January, played at Chandler High School. So did linebacker Malik Reed, who recently came on board from Wisconsin.
“Now you’ve got another one,” Fisch said. “That is how it all starts. ... They start talking to their 7-on-7 coaches, their high school coaches, and it becomes a pretty cool thing to come to Arizona.”
Fisch and his staff plan to continue to mine the Phoenix area. Not only is it growing and teeming with prospects — Angulo called it “the richest pipeline that you can think of that’s nearby” – but Phoenix and the cities that surround it are the perfect distance away from Tucson.
“There is a concern about going to college in your parents’ backyard. I’ve told our players in that Scottsdale/Phoenix/Mesa area: We are not in your parents’ backyard,” Fisch said. “But ... we’re not a flight away. And that’s the key.
“If you go to school an hour and 45 minutes away, there’s absolutely no obligation to see your family, other than holidays and games. But if you do want to see them, you have that opportunity.”
Added Doherty: “You get to share this experience with the people who love you and still get to be your own man — develop on your own and have some space.”
‘Results beget results’
Fisch interviewed Doherty by phone on Christmas Day.
“I got up from the breakfast table with my in-laws and locked myself in a bedroom,” Doherty said. “Ninety minutes later, we were coming to Tucson.”
Fisch and Doherty were on the same wavelength when it came to a critical topic — one Doherty deems non-negotiable.
“Prioritizing recruiting in the building every single day,” Doherty said. “We have to think about, talk about and do recruiting every single day, and that’s what I pitched to Jedd when I talked to him.
“The programs that succeed are the ones who will never relent.”
In a recent interview with the Star, Doherty acknowledged another reality of the business: At some point, you have to start winning games. Players want to be coached and developed. They also want to win championships and play in bowl games.
“Results beget results,” Doherty said. “We’ve got to perform on the field. We’ve got to show that this product is dramatically improved.”
Fisch has tweeted and stated several times that “winning is contagious.” Catching the bug is the tricky part. The mentality is being cultivated daily.
“We’re gonna have to win on the recruiting trail,” Fisch said. “We’re gonna have to win in the weight room. And then we’re gonna have to win on the field.
“Once we do that, more winning will occur, because now people will want to be a part of a winning program.”
There’s no telling when that breakthrough on the field will happen. Arizona could upset BYU in Fisch’s debut. Or the Wildcats could struggle throughout his first season.
“But we’re laying the groundwork,” Doherty said, “so that when that occurs, the dam breaks.”
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev