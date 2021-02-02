How Gunner Cruz became an Arizona Wildcat — and how he fits in a suddenly crowded QB room

What was the main reason that you decided to enter the transfer portal?

A: “I love Washington State. I love Pullman. I love all the friends that I’ve made over there. I was looking for an opportunity. I wanted an opportunity to be on the field and to play and to show everything that I could do. So that was my main thing.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to test it out. I’m going to go in the transfer portal and see what kind of interest is out there.’ This blessing came along with the University of Arizona.

“It was nothing against Pullman or the coaching staff or anything like that. I left there on great terms. Except for when we play them next year, I’ll be cheering for them.”

What was the most appealing aspect of the sales pitch the UA coaches gave you?

A: “Being back in Arizona was a big thing. Getting to come home. I love Tucson. The city of Tucson is amazing. I know the school is amazing. My aunt and my uncle both graduated from U of A.