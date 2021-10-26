How Jamarye Joiner became a quarterback again — and why he isn’t the Wildcats’ starter

At the very least, utilizing Joiner as a “Wildcat” quarterback has proved to be an effective changeup for a UA offense that has yet to score 20 points in a game.

“It’s just one more guy, when he’s in the shotgun, that the defense has to account for,” offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. “When you’ve got another guy that’s a very good athlete like Jamarye is, the secondary has to account for him, the defensive end has to account for him. It just gives you one more gap to cover.”

Joiner said he and the offensive staff have been looking at his film from high school to find plays that he can run within the scope of Fisch’s offense. They utilized Joiner’s passing ability before he made the switch. Joiner received a backward pass from McCloud against UCLA on Oct. 9 and threw a forward pass for a touchdown to Michael Wiley.

Arizona has only two touchdowns in its past three games — and Joiner was involved in both of them. His presence behind center also seemed to open up the run game.

So you’re probably wondering: Why not make Joiner the starting quarterback?

It’s not that simple. This isn’t the “Madden” video game, where you can just edit a player’s position.