Redshirt roll call

Games played last season by Arizona's scholarship newcomers who had more than a year of eligibility left. Those who appeared in four or fewer could preserve their redshirts thanks to a new rule.

OT Donovan Laie 12

DB Christian Young 11

DT PJ Johnson 10

CB McKenzie Barnes 9

S Dayven Coleman 4

RB Darrius Smith 4

WR Tre Adams 4

OL Steven Bailey 4

DL Nahe Sulunga 3

WR Thomas Marcus 3

DL/OL Mykee Irving 3

QB Jamarye Joiner 2

TE/WR Zach Williams 2

WR Jalen Bailey 2

TE Jake Peters 1

QB Kevin Doyle 0

LB Issaiah Johnson 0

OL David Watson 0