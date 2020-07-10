How Pac-12 move to all-conference format impacts Arizona football, other programs

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our No. 1 priority,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who himself has tested positive for COVID-19 (see below). “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and, based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Added Michael Schill, Oregon president and Pac-12 CEO Group Chair: “Competitive sports are an integral part of the educational experience for our student-athletes, and we will do everything that we can to support them in achieving their dreams while at the same time ensuring that their health and safety is at the forefront.”

The Pac-12 did not state as much, but part of the thinking behind going to a conference-only schedule is that universal standards for COVID-19 testing and other safety protocols can be more easily implemented.

The league did state that any student-athletes who choose not to participate in sports during the coming academic year “because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.”