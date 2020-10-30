How will Arizona's football team travel during a pandemic? Wildcats’ operations director explains

You guys are doing daily testing for COVID-19. How will that work when you have a road game?

A: “There’s a certain number of people that are in that daily testing already — the players, obviously, and then on-field coaches, strength staff, medical staff that have unavoidable, direct physical contact with athletes. That testing group will get expanded on a travel week to include anybody that is going to be on the plane. So we’re basically creating a travel bubble, where before you step on these buses to even drive with us to the airport, you’ve been certified that you’ve got multiple negative COVID tests.”

Do you bring the machines that process the test kits on the road? How does that work?

A: “We will get some help from a third party that actually comes to the road team’s hotel. They’ll do the testing there, and you get a pretty rapid response for it. We’ll obviously set that up early in the morning before there’s any activity that day. Every participant, anyone who will touch the playing surface — trainers, coaches, the chain crew, the ball boys — will have (to have) a negative COVID test on game day.”

What happens if someone tests positive on the morning of the game?