‘I believe in Gunner’: Arizona pivots back to QB Cruz with Jordan McCloud out for the year

He added that both Cruz and Plummer, if called upon, need to “play within the system. ... You don’t need to make things up. That’s what Jordan really accomplished.”

McCloud appeared to learn from the mistakes he made in his first UA start at Oregon, where he threw five interceptions. He didn’t have a turnover against UCLA until the play that caused his injury — an awkward sack in which his right leg got twisted and bent in a pile of players.

Arizona punted only four times in McCloud’s two starts. The Wildcats punted 21 times in the first three games.

“The team responded well to him playing quarterback for us,” Fisch said. “You could see we were moving the football. The last couple games, unless we had a self-inflicted wound, we ... moved it at will.”

Fisch said McCloud will undergo surgery in the coming days. Fisch expects McCloud to be back as early as winter workouts.

A fourth-year sophomore, McCloud will have at least two years of eligibility remaining and conceivably could apply for a third.

Fisch really liked where the offense was headed with McCloud at the controls. He began the season as the third-stringer after arriving on campus in June. He then worked his way up the depth chart.