(Video by the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev) 

 Michael Lev / Arizona Daily Star

Khalil Tate and the Arizona Wildcats fell short of potentially winning their season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Saturday night. A yard short. 

Down to the last play, Arizona trailed 45-38 with 10 seconds remaining and the UA quarterback rolled to his right, tucked the ball and attempted to become the hero of the game for the Wildcats. Tate was tackled on the Hawaii one-yard line and the clock hit zeros. Tate spoke to the Star's Michael Lev following the loss. 

Tate finished the game completing 22 of 39 passes for 361 yards while rushing for 108. Tate scored three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions in the seven-point loss. 

Kevin Sumlin and cornerback Jace Whittaker, who had two interceptions against Hawaii, also met with Lev postgame. 

For the full game story of Arizona's season-opening to Hawaii from Honolulu, click here

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native.