'I had too much fun': Ka'Deem Carey looks back on record-setting performance vs. Colorado

A: “There was definitely a feeling. Once you bust open one big run and then you go out and bust another one, you go, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a real good game.’ Once I had a good run and then came back and opened up another run, I knew then it was gonna be a good game. I believe it was a day game, and I love day games in Arizona. One thing I always preached to my coach at the U of A was if we played more day games, other teams aren’t used to the heat. Whether we’re playing in the winter or the summer, it’s still hotter where they’re playing at, so we need to use it to our advantage. And shoot, my legs were feeling good, it was warm and we took advantage. … At that time of my career, I was due for a record-setting game. In my head, I was ready to bust for a big game. Every day I woke up like that, so when I woke up that morning with Colorado on the schedule, I was like, ‘All right, let’s see what they got for us.’ When I went out there and they kept giving us those holes, I went, ‘Take advantage, because this is your big game.’ That’s exactly what I did.”