'I just wanted to be home:' New Wildcat Jason Harris eager to join team, reunite with brother

Harris was initially recruited by Kevin Sumlin’s staff for the 2020 recruiting class, but the four-star prospect spurned the UA — and the opportunity to reunite with his brother — for a chance to play at Colorado.

Harris was one of two in-state recruits Sumlin visited via the famed “Swagcopter,” when the former UA coach helicoptered to Higley’s 36-7 win over Goodyear Millennium during the 2019 season; the other was current UA defensive lineman and former Florence star Regen Terry.

As it turned out, time away from home was just what Harris needed.

“That’s real life,” he said. “You go out and get a job, it might be somewhere far from your family. You just never know, so you have to embrace it and deal with things like that. ... It’s helped me grow.”

The coach who recruited Harris to Colorado, Mel Tucker, left for Michigan State after signing day. Karl Dorrell was hired to replace him, and the Buffaloes were one of the biggest stories in the Pac-12 this fall. Colorado earned a bid to the Alamo Bowl, where it was defeated by Texas on Dec. 29.

Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal two days later. He said the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on his mental health.