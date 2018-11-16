• Who: Arizona (5-5, 4-3) at No. 8 Washington State (9-1, 6-1)

Arizona at No. 8 Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oregon State at No. 18 Washington, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

No. 19 Utah at Colorado, 11:30 a.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)

South scenarios

Utah or Arizona State could clinch the Pac-12 South on Saturday:

Utah wins the division if … Utah beats Colorado and ASU loses to Oregon.

ASU wins the division if … Utah loses to Colorado, ASU beats Oregon and Arizona loses to Washington State.

Arizona remains alive if … Utah loses to Colorado and Arizona beast WSU.

What else you need to know: