'I'm doing all right': UA coach Kevin Sumlin, who has COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

“I’m doing all right,” Sumlin said during the Pac-12’s virtual media day. “It's a process. It’s unfortunate.”

Sumlin wore a mask and participated in the league webinar from the bedroom of his Tucson home. He said his youngest son, Joey, also has COVID-19. Joey is a defensive lineman for the Salpointe Catholic football team, which just entered a two-week quarantine period after one of its players tested positive for COVID.

Sumlin said he and his son go through a checklist every morning and that Joey also is asymptomatic.

“It's a tough time,” Sumlin said, “but we're getting through it.”

Arizona is scheduled to open training camp Friday. It’s unclear whether Sumlin will be able to participate on the field this weekend.