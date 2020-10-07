 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I'm doing all right': UA coach Kevin Sumlin, who has COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic
editor's pick top story

'I'm doing all right': UA coach Kevin Sumlin, who has COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

Arizona is set to open camp Friday; Sumlin could be limited to virtual participation at outset

Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin wears a protective mask during Wednesday's Pac-12 coaches webinar. Sumlin recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

 (Pac-12 coaches webinar / Zoom)

Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said Wednesday that he isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

“I’m doing all right,” Sumlin said during the Pac-12’s virtual media day. “It's a process. It’s unfortunate.”

Sumlin wore a mask and participated in the league webinar from the bedroom of his Tucson home. He said his youngest son, Joey, also has COVID-19. Joey is a defensive lineman for the Salpointe Catholic football team, which just entered a two-week quarantine period after one of its players tested positive for COVID.

Sumlin said he and his son go through a checklist every morning and that Joey also is asymptomatic.

“It's a tough time,” Sumlin said, “but we're getting through it.”

The Wildcast, Episode 289: Evaluating the Arizona Wildcats' brutal 2020 football schedule

Arizona is scheduled to open training camp Friday. It’s unclear whether Sumlin will be able to participate on the field this weekend.

“We'll see where we are at the end of the week,” he said. “From a timeline standpoint, I was tested last week. But it wasn't confirmed until this (past) weekend, so it's about a week into this thing.”

The UA announced Sumlin’s positive test result Monday.

We’ll have more on this developing story later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you need to know about Kevin Sumlin's positive COVID-19 test result

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News