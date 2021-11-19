In a fog: Wildcats walloped at Washington State; Territorial Cup up next

"I don't think that was a question," he said. "I thought our focus was great. I thought there was no issue about anything other than the fact that we are what we are currently with our depth.

"I thought our guys played very hard. We have to make plays. We have to catch the football. We have to make the throws on offense when we have guys in windows. That wasn't where it normally is.

"We can't, on third-and-11, give up a 50-yard pass. We can’t give up 230 yards rushing (223 officially). We have to put them in better position calling plays. We can’t have a punt blocked for a safety right up the A-gap.

"So there's a lot of things that we need to do, that we need to be better (at). But I would not say that it had anything to do with their focus."

Arizona (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) lost its second in a row after its breakthrough victory against Cal. WSU (6-5, 5-3) bounced back from a loss at Oregon to earn bowl eligibility.

The Wildcats struggled in several facets. Run defense was a particular problem, as the Cougars compiled a season-high total on the ground. Max Borghi, one of 14 Cougars honored on Senior Night, had 139 of those yards and two touchdowns.