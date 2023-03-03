In an alternate reality, Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan would be in Indianapolis right now, participating in the NFL scouting combine.

Morgan, the freakishly athletic lineman from Marana High School, had a breakout season in 2022. He had an invitation to the Senior Bowl. That typically leads to an invite to the combine.

But in this reality, it wasn’t meant to be. Morgan tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 12 at UCLA. He had surgery 18 days later. The injury changed the course of his life. Or at least altered the schedule.

So there Morgan was Friday afternoon, sitting on a couch in the media room at Arizona Stadium, still wearing the UA red and blue. Nearly four months removed from the injury, Morgan has accepted his fate and embraced the challenge that lies ahead: Getting back to — or even surpassing — the level of play he had reached previously.

If he does so, he’ll be in Indy at this time next year. Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Morgan had a chance to be a first-round draft pick if he hadn’t gotten hurt. That goal is still within his grasp. It’s just delayed.

“That's a dream of mine,” Morgan said. “Staying another year, I know the process. I know what to do right. I know what's wrong. It’ll be smoother sailing now.”

Which isn’t to say any of it will be easy. The average recovery time from a torn ACL is about nine months. Arizona’s season opener is Sept. 2 — nine months and two days from Morgan’s surgery.

“He's doing phenomenal in his rehab,” said Fisch, whose team opens spring practice March 14. “Right now it looks like he's scheduled to, if everything goes right, be able to play opening day. Now, that would be everything going right.

“If not, you're looking at one week at a time after that. But he's running. He's out of the water, onto land. So that's a great sign.”

Complicated choice

The decision to come back wasn’t easy. More like borderline impossible.

Morgan could have turned pro after last season, his redshirt-junior year. But he wouldn’t have been able to participate in the Senior Bowl or work out at the combine.

“Jordan’s situation is a tough one for anyone,” UA offensive line coach Brennan Carroll said. “You got a guy that really should be at this combine right now working out. And then the injury comes about, and there's really nothing you can do about it because it's so late in the season. His ability to get ready, to perform and raise his draft stock, his value, it wasn't gonna happen.

“Do you put your chips down and say this is what we're gonna do, and we'll just go ahead and get whatever we can get? Or he’s got an opportunity to come back and play with his brothers and make a run at this thing, have another great season, and hopefully boost that stock all way to the top.”

Would Morgan still have been drafted? Most likely. But Fisch’s research indicated that linemen with torn ACLs drop, on average, two rounds. The last pick of the first round last year, Georgia safety Lewis Cine, received a four-year contract worth about $11.5 million with a $5.5 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. The first pick in the third round, Kentucky center Luke Fortner, got a four-year deal worth $5.5 million with a $1.18 million bonus.

Fisch discussed those details and more with Morgan and his parents in three separate meetings.

“We had doctors involved, we had our trainer involved,” Fisch said. “I reached out to all of my contacts, which, fortunately, run deep in the National Football League. ... In the end, everybody felt that if he could come back and play at the level he was playing at — or improve and even be better than that — he would be a first-round pick.

“The finances of being a first-round pick versus a third- or fourth-round pick really are well worth taking that ... leap of faith to return. That’s what it came down to, that it was in (his) best interest. And I think he really wanted to come back. He was excited about the way our team was built for this coming year.”

Fisch noted that Morgan never has experienced a winning season at Arizona. No one on the roster has. The Wildcats return most of their offense — including quarterback Jayden de Laura, tailback Michael Wiley and receiver Jacob Cowing, who also considered declaring for the draft — and have stockpiled talent on defense. They improved from 1-11 in Fisch’s first season to 5-7 in his second. They’re expected to take another step forward this year and play in a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

It all sounds appealing to Morgan. But it still took time to get to that point.

‘You gotta be patient’

Morgan faces several physical hurdles this offseason. He appears to have cleared the biggest mental one.

Morgan had to accept the reality of his situation and put his dream on hold after what initially felt like a punch to the gut.

He was so close. The 2024 NFL draft seems so far away.

“It was a hard process at first,” Morgan said. “I was right there. But things happen.

“So I just decided to stay another year. Really just work on my rehab here so I could ... be around the people that I'm familiar with and comfortable with.”

UA tight end Tanner McLachlan can relate. To an extent.

McLachlan tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Southern Utah in the spring of 2021. He had surgery in June.

McLachlan didn’t remain with the Thunderbirds, however. While between schools, he relied on YouTube videos to rehab.

McLachlan said he felt fully back the following summer, “right before fall camp.” It took about 13 months.

Morgan has had the support of the UA training staff from the start, so that should accelerate the process. He said he’s ahead of schedule.

Every person’s body is different. McLachlan said the key is listening to it.

“You gotta be patient,” McLachlan said. “A guy like Jordan, he's got some pretty huge goals, trying to get to the NFL, so I know he's pushing hard. But there's days that your knee, your body's gonna tell you no, and you gotta listen. You gotta be smart about it.

“You'll know when it's right. You’ll know when the time is right to be back.”

Morgan will be held out of spring practice. He doesn’t need those reps.

Week 1 vs. NAU is the No. 1 goal. Further improvement is No. 2. The ’24 draft is No. 3. All in due time.

“Just keep your knee healthy,” said de Laura, who has a vested interest in Morgan’s health. “We don't really want you for spring. Just work out, get better and then we'll see you maybe in fall camp.”

Extra points

• Fisch said all spring practices again will be open to the public. Tuesday and Thursday practices will start about 3:30 p.m. Saturday times will vary. The April 15 spring game is slated for a 3:30 kickoff.

• Quarterback Will Plummer, who isn’t on the spring roster, has decided to retire from football, Fisch announced. Plummer passed for 1,998 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games, including eight starts, in the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

• Arizona’s pro day is scheduled for March 16. The Wildcats’ top prospects include defensive ends Hunter Echols and Jalen Harris, and safety Christian Young.