Inside job: How defensive tackle Kyon Barrs has emerged as Arizona’s leader in sacks

Barrs also has only one missed tackle this season, per PFF, giving him the lowest missed-tackle rate (3.7%) on the squad among players who have at least 20 tackle attempts.

Regarding his unexpectedly high sack total, Barrs attributes it mostly to Brown’s defensive system.

“Just the different schemes with the different blitzes and stunts we run, it just allows me to get open and get to the quarterback,” Barrs said. “We have a lot of different movements. He can really pull anything out of his pocket. It allows all of us to get open and just do what we gotta do.”

Brown’s blitzes draw blockers away from the defensive linemen. When he sends only four rushers, Brown often will run “stunts” — plays where the defensive linemen cross-cross or loop around one another to try to confuse the offensive linemen.

“We're game-planning all the time trying to get somebody free,” Brown said. “In some of our movement scenarios, he's one of the guys that has the opportunity to come free. That's why we do all that movement, because it's tough on the offensive line to deal with it.”

Barrs is part of a unit that arguably has become Arizona’s best position group. It stands to lose three of its top performers after this season: Mo Diallo, Jalen Harris and Trevon Mason.