Inside the Wildcat football team’s role in Arizona’s plan to start on-campus workouts June 15

The football program has been discussing contingencies for bringing the squad back to campus and launching in-person workouts since the pandemic shut down spring practice in mid-March. The go-ahead was given Thursday night.

The first group will consist of 20-23 players who are from Tucson or remained in town when spring sports were halted. A slightly bigger group is expected to come the following week. Weightlifting groups will be smaller to allow for physical distancing.

Although none of Arizona’s specific policies have been finalized, student-athletes will be expected to wear university-issued masks whenever possible. Some football players already have begun to wear masks and gloves when working out in their hometowns. Coaches also have been told to expect to wear masks, among other procedural changes.

In conjunction with the university and the athletic department, the football program is working to put in place and communicate clear guidelines and procedures before June 15.

Workouts are voluntary, and student-athletes’ families have been told they don’t have to send their children back to campus if they feel uncomfortable about the prospect. The “vast majority” of football players and their families support the idea of returning to campus and commencing workouts, one program source said.