Is Cal the one? Despite Bears’ COVID-19 issues, winless Wildcats can’t assume anything

Even before it was announced that Cal would be without multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols, the game against the Golden Bears was one Arizona fans and media circled on their calendars.

It’s a thing that we do. We eyeball the schedule and pick out potential wins and losses. It’s a frivolous but fun exercise. And Cal sure looked like a win for the still-winless Wildcats.

UA coach Jedd Fisch — like every coach across the land — urges a different approach. Every game is its own entity. Each demands the staff and players’ utmost attention.

When asked this week whether anyone on his team is feeling a greater sense of urgency to end Arizona’s losing streak because time is running out on the 2021 season, Fisch said:

“Nope. Our guys play the same way every week, practice the same way every week. We don’t really talk about getting a win. We talked about going 1-0 this week.”

The odds of that happening certainly seem to have improved in the wake of Cal’s announcement. It was unclear as of Friday afternoon how many Bears would be unavailable. At the very least, the absence of multiple players will hurt Cal’s depth on what’s expected to be a 90-degree afternoon in Tucson.