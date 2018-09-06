Officially, the television listing for Saturday's Arizona-Houston football game has looked like an early season depth chart — ABC or ESPN2.
There's less mystery now.
Wildcats fans in Tucson (and throughout the West) will get the 9 a.m. game on ABC, according to a coverage map provided by the networks. Georgia Tech-South Florida will air on ESPN2.
Fans living in the Midwest and East will get opposite showing: Georgia Tech-South Florida on ABC, and the Wildcats and Cougars on ESPN2.
ABC is channel 9 in Tucson. ESPN2 is channels 25 and 1025 on Cox, channel 209 on on DirecTV and channel 142 on Dish Network.