Island Boys: Hawaii LB Kamuela Kaaihue, athlete Gavin Hunter commit to Arizona Wildcats

The latest additions to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class are across the Pacific Ocean, when Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and athlete Gavin Hunter committed to the Wildcats Wednesday afternoon.

Kaaihue and Hunter announced their commitments on social media following their most recent visits to the UA.

2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” Tucson, Let’s rock! #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/nfY8F7IMKX — Gavin Hunter¹ (@gav1nhunter) June 8, 2022

Kaaihue, a 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound soon-to-be senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, committed to the UA over Hawaii, Nevada and Army. The 6-2, 190-pound Hunter, a Mililani product, selected Arizona over Oregon State, San Diego State and Utah State. Both prospects were primarily recruited by first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Kaaihue and Hunter join Texas defensive back Carter Stoutmire, Southern California defensive lineman Lucas Conti and New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez as commits in June for Arizona.

The Wildcats now have nine commits for 2023.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.