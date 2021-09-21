‘It’s meaningless’: Strong starts by Berryhill, UA defense aren’t enough to tilt scoreboard

It hasn’t been all bad for the 0-3 Arizona Wildcats.

Receiver Stanley Berryhill ranks among the national leaders in receptions. Aside from the first half against San Diego State, the UA defense has played respectably — well enough to win, one might say.

But that’s what’s missing, and that’s what matters most. So forgive Berryhill and the defense if they aren’t in a mood to celebrate their achievements.

“It just makes me wonder, could I have done more? I'm sure I could have done more,” said Berryhill, who ranks fourth in the nation with 28 catches.

“It looks good on paper. But there's a lot of times where I didn't do the right job or I missed a block — I ran the route at the wrong depth or something like that.

“It is hard to take pride in my own accomplishments because we're not winning games. That's why I'm here — to win games, not to stack up yards or catches. Because without winning games, it's kind of meaningless.”

Arizona hasn’t won a game in a long time — almost, but not quite, two years. The Wildcats’ 15-game losing streak is the longest in the nation. Their next opportunity to break it comes Saturday at No. 3 Oregon, which is favored by about four touchdowns.