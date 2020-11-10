‘It was a blessing’: DT Kyon Barrs took an unusual route to the Arizona Wildcats’ starting lineup

“He’s fully invested. And you can just tell the way he’s playing. He looks further along than just a true sophomore who played a few snaps last year.”

When the Wildcats were forced to leave campus during the early stages of the pandemic, Wiley worked out at home with classmates and fellow Houstonians Grant Gunnell and Boobie Curry. Wiley and Curry served as receivers for the quarterback who’s been handed the keys to the UA offense this season.

“Me and Grant have great chemistry,” Wiley said. “We can get out of certain situations by just communicating on the field, just me picking up a block or him telling me to do this or that. Stuff like that can really make a difference in a game.”

Advantage, Arizona?

USC coach Clay Helton isn’t sure what to expect from Arizona’s defense. The Wildcats have yet to play a game, and new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads last served in that capacity in 2017 with Arkansas.

“It is hard,” Helton told reporters in Los Angeles. “When you don’t have a scouted look, you have to really focus on your execution and what you believe in and do the things your kids are good at.

“You don’t do a lot of new things when you don’t know what you’re going to see. You lean on what you’re good at, what your kids can execute. You worry more about fundamentals and techniques and being execution-based rather than just trying to trick people. You have to be really good at making adjustments in games and talking after each and every series about what you saw, what we’re doing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.